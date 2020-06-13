Saturday, June 13, 2020
The families of Chester High 2020 graduates are all positioned in their cars around the football field in anticipation of the first ever ‘Drive-up’ graduation ceremony dictated by the Covid-19 regulations. The skies are cloudy and threatening, but everyone hopes for a break in the storm as the grads line up on the field. At the top of the field you might notice the white lined pathway the student must follow to reach the stage and their diploma. Before the next student can begin that journey the previous grad must exit the stage. Photo by Paul Bernard

Chester High holds 2020 graduation

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Chester High School celebrated 21 graduates Friday evening, June 12, at 7 p.m. with a unique drive-up ceremony.

Social distancing requirements definitely influenced the ceremony with Salutatorian Leo Flores and Valedictorian Katelyn Nielsen delivering their remarks via prerecorded messages. Other student speakers included Skylar Jansen who gave the “parent thank you” and Kassi Nine-Squire who gave the teacher recognition. Trenton Longacre-Ramoz led the changing of the tassels.

Student Hanna Zuniga was recognized for going into the National Guard, and science teacher Dallas Tognotti was also recognized for his work.

School board member Traci Holt assisted Principal Terry Hernandez during the issuing of the diplomas. While Hernandez had planned to make remarks about each student, the pouring rain forced a speedier ceremony.

Because there couldn’t be a Sober Grad celebration after graduation, the committee distributed gifts and funds to each student.

With only a minute or two left before commencement the CHS Grads are becoming anxious as the wind stiffens and a few drops of rain start to fall. All graduations are memorable but several families mentioned after the ceremony that this would be a graduation that nobody was likely to ever forget. Photo by Gregg Scott
Moments later Chester Jr./Sr. High School Principal Terry Hernandez stood and presented the graduating Class of 2020 to Plumas Unified School District Board Member Traci Holt. Right on cue the skies darkened even more and the rain began to fall. Not to be denied their moment, the grads simply pulled out their umbrellas and rain jackets and awaited the moment their name was called. Photo by Gregg Scott
Within minutes of the ceremony kickoff the wind picked up even more and a virtual downpour descended on the graduating Seniors. Some of the students, like Trenton Longacre shown here, tried to help move the process along by hastening his journey down the pathway to the diploma platform. Photo by Gregg Scott

