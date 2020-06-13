Chester High holds 2020 graduation

Chester High School celebrated 21 graduates Friday evening, June 12, at 7 p.m. with a unique drive-up ceremony.

Social distancing requirements definitely influenced the ceremony with Salutatorian Leo Flores and Valedictorian Katelyn Nielsen delivering their remarks via prerecorded messages. Other student speakers included Skylar Jansen who gave the “parent thank you” and Kassi Nine-Squire who gave the teacher recognition. Trenton Longacre-Ramoz led the changing of the tassels.

Student Hanna Zuniga was recognized for going into the National Guard, and science teacher Dallas Tognotti was also recognized for his work.

School board member Traci Holt assisted Principal Terry Hernandez during the issuing of the diplomas. While Hernandez had planned to make remarks about each student, the pouring rain forced a speedier ceremony.

Because there couldn’t be a Sober Grad celebration after graduation, the committee distributed gifts and funds to each student.