Chester High holds 2020 graduation

The families of Chester High 2020 graduates are all positioned in their cars around the football field in anticipation of the first ever ‘Drive-up’ graduation ceremony dictated by the Covid-19 regulations. The skies are cloudy and threatening, but everyone hopes for a break in the storm as the grads line up on the field. At the top of the field you might notice the white lined pathway the student must follow to reach the stage and their diploma. Before the next student can begin that journey the previous grad must exit the stage. Photo by Paul Bernard
Chester High School celebrated 21 graduates Friday evening, June 12, at 7 p.m. with a unique drive-up ceremony.
Social distancing requirements definitely influenced the ceremony with Salutatorian Leo Flores and Valedictorian Katelyn Nielsen delivering their remarks via prerecorded messages. Other student speakers included Skylar Jansen who gave the “parent thank you” and Kassi Nine-Squire who gave the teacher recognition. Trenton Longacre-Ramoz led the changing of the tassels.
Student Hanna Zuniga was recognized for going into the National Guard, and science teacher Dallas Tognotti was also recognized for his work.
School board member Traci Holt assisted Principal Terry Hernandez during the issuing of the diplomas. While Hernandez had planned to make remarks about each student, the pouring rain forced a speedier ceremony.
Because there couldn’t be a Sober Grad celebration after graduation, the committee distributed gifts and funds to each student.