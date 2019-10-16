Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 10/16/19

Estate of Tebaldi

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Harold Thomas Tebaldi Jr., aka Tom Tebaldi, decedent

Case Number PR1900031

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Harold Thomas Tebaldi Jr., aka Tom Tebaldi.

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Deboarh A. Britton and David Mark Tebaldi in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: David Mark Tebaldi be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Oct. 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. TBD, Room: TBD, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Room 104 Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Erwin Williams, McKeman, Lanam, Bakke & Williams LLP, 55 Independence Circle, Suite 106, Chico, CA 95973, (530) 877-4961, SBN: 206908

Published CP

Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019|

Special Vacancy Notice

This notice is to announce a vacancy occurred on the following board: Hamilton Branch Community Services District to fill the vacancy of Christine Delucchi who has submitted her resignation effective November 1. Her term expires December 6, 2019

The remaining Hamilton Branch Community Services Board Members plan to fill the vacancy created by Christine Delucchi. The appointment will hold office until August, 2021.

In compliance with the Maddy Appointive Registry, this appointment can be made on or after October 21, 2019.

For further information on the qualifications for this position, contact the Services District office at (530) 596-3002.

Posted September 30, 2019

Signed: /s/ M.E. Roarty

General Manager

Published CP

Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019|

Estate of McKnight

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of

Sue Ann McKnight, decedent

Case Number PR19-00049

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Sue Ann McKnight

A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Kimberley Simmons Hudson in the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that: Kimberly Simmons Hudson be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s wills and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Oct. 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., at the Superior Court of California, County of Plumas, Dept. 2, Courthouse, 520 Main Street, Room 104, Quincy, CA 95971.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Jennifer McQuarrie, P. O. Box 1151, Quincy, CA 95971, (805) 252-1080, SBN: 191730

Endorsed Sept. 19, 2019

Deborah Norrie, Clerk of the Court

By M. Bastian, Deputy Clerk.

Published CP

Oct. 9, 16, 23, 2019|

Public Notice

Plumas County Department of Public Works – Solid Waste Division

For Immediate Release

October 9, 2019

Media Contact: Evan Hasse, evanhasse@countyofplumas.com

Last Day for Receiving Green Waste at the Chester Landfill

The Plumas County Department of Public Works – Solid Waste Division announces that the Chester Landfill will be closing for the winter season. The last day for receiving green waste at the Chester Landfill will be:

Tuesday, October 29, 2019*

*If a rain event occurs over three (3) consecutive days prior to the closure date listed above, this will force the Green Waste collection area to be closed earlier than scheduled for 2019.

Please look for updates on the Plumas County Solid Waste Website for the Green Waste collection site to re-open date in the Spring of 2020.

Published CP

Oct. 16, 23, 2019|