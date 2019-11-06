Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 11/6/19

Public Notice

-an opportunity to comment on Feather River Land Trust’s Accreditation Renewal

The Feather River Land Trust (FRLT) is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that conserves publicly important lands in the Feather River Watershed. In 2015, FRLT achieved national accreditation through the Land Trust Accreditation Commission. Land trust accreditation recognizes organizations that meet national quality standards for protecting important natural places and working lands forever. Feather River Land Trust is pleased to announce it is applying for renewal of accreditation (a requirement of the accreditation program every five years). A public comment period is now open.

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance, conducts an extensive review of each applicant’s policies and programs. Earning accreditation establishes that FRLT continues to meet the standards of excellence necessary to engender public trust and ensure permanent protection of conserved lands.

The Commission invites public input and accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how FRLT complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards visitwww.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.

To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org, or email your comments to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Comments on Feather River Land Trust’s application will be most useful by December 29, 2019.

