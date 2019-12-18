Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 12/18/19

SPECIAL VACANCY NOTICE

This notice is to announce a vacancy occurred on the following board: Peninsula Fire Protection District to fill the vacancy of Lucy Moore whose term ends on December 6,12019.

The remaining Peninsula Fire Protection District Board Members. plan to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Lucy Moore. The appointed individuals will hold office until the next Uniform District Election.

In compliance with the Maddy Appointive Registry, these appointments can be made on or after December 27, 2019.

For further information on the qualifications for this position, contact the District office at (530) 259-2306.

December 6, 2019

Date Posted

Gary Pini

Fire Chief

Published CP

Dec. 11, 18, 2019|