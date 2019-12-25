Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 12/25/19

Chester Board of Director’s Vacancy

The Chester Public Utility District (CPUD) has one seat on the Board of Director’s that is available to any interested party who is registered to vote in CPUD’s boundaries. The CPUD Board of Director’s will appoint a person to the term which ends in November 2021. Persons interested are to send a “Letter of Interest” to the CPUD Board of Director’s, P.O Box 503, Chester, CA. 96020 for consideration. Please contact CPUD’s office at (530) 258-2171 for more information.

Published CP

Dec. 24, 2019|