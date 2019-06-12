Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 6/12/19

Public Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Peninsula Fire Protection District has adopted a Preliminary Budget for (1) Salaries and Benefits, (2) Services and Supplies, and (3) Fixed Assets, for fiscal year 2019/2020, which the Preliminary Budget can be reviewed during the week days at the Fire District Office, 801C Golf Club Road, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. and that said Board of Directors of the said District will meet at the Fire Station, 801C Golf Club Road, on June 19, 2019, at the hour of 5:00 p.m. for the purpose of fixing the Final Budget for said Fire Protection District at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease or omission of any item of the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items.

Signed /s/ Gary Pini

Fire Chief of the Peninsula Fire Protection District

Published CP

May 22, 28, 2019|

Lake Almanor Country Club

Property sale

File No. – 18-10989 APN – 102-193-004-000 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER LAKE ALMANOR COUNTRY CLUB (ASSOCIATION) COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS AND A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT (LIEN) DATED 06-18-2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 06-26-2019 at 11:00 AM, Outside the East Entrance to the County Courthouse located at 520 Main Street, Quincy, CA 95971, ALLIED TRUSTEE SERVICES, (Trustee) 990 Reserve Drive #208, Roseville, CA 95678, (877) 282-4991 under and pursuant to Lien, recorded 06-22-2018 as Instrument 2018-0003034 Book – – Page – – of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of PLUMAS County, CA, WILL CAUSE TO BE SOLD AT PUBLIC AUCTION to the highest bidder for cash, cashier‚s check/cash equivalent or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale) the property owned by BRUCE A MOORE, situated in said County, describing the land therein: A.P.N.: 102-193-004-000 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 823 LAKE RIDGE ROAD WESTWOOD, CA 96137 AKA LAKE ALMANOR, CA 96137 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. File No. – 18-10989 Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to satisfy the sums due under the Lien. The estimated total unpaid balance at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee‚s Sale is $10,861.48. THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE 90-DAY POST-SALE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION AS SET FORTH IN CALIFORNIA CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(B). Association heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default. The undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the Association, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869, or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM for information, using the file number assigned to this case: 18-10989. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. DATE: May 17, 2019 ALLIED TRUSTEE SERVICES, Trustee TABETHA CISNEROS, Authorized Signature.

Published CP

June 5, 12, 19, 2019|

BUDGET NOTICE

Chester Public Utility District

The General Manager will propose a final fiscal year 2019-2020 budget to the Board of Directors for approval at the June 18, 2019 at a regular Board meeting. A public hearing will be held to receive input from the public before possible budget adoption. The Board meeting will be held at 251 Chester Airport Way, Chester, and start at 3:00pm. Please call the CPUD office at 530-258-2171 if you would like to review the proposed budget prior to the Board meeting.

Published CP

June 12, 2019|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE CHESTER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT REGARDING THE PLACEMENT OF DELINQUENT FEES, CHARGES AND PENALTIES ON THE TAX ROLL FOR COLLECTION IN THE SAME MANNER AS PROPERTY TAXES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the General Manager of the Chester Public Utility District has filed with the Board of Directors of the District a Report that describes each affected parcel of real property and the amount of charges and delinquencies for each affected parcel within the District. A copy of the Report is attached as Exhibit A to this Notice or set forth below. Notice is further provided that a Public Hearing has been scheduled for June 18,2019, at 3:00pm, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, at the District’s office at 251 Chester Airport Rd, CA 96020, at which time the Board will hear and consider any objections or protests to the Report and consider: (l) adopting or revising the Report; (ii) directing the General Manager of the District to file the report with the Plumas County Auditor; and (iii) requesting the Auditor place the delinquent charges and penalties on the tax roll for collection in the same manner as property taxes.

Dated: May 31, 2019

Published CP

June 12, 2019|