Chester Progressive Public Notices for the week of 8/28/129

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case Number: CV18-00117

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:

(AVISO AL DEMANDADO):

EDWARD A. CLIFFORD, believed to be deceased, (ADDITIONAL PARTIES ATTTACHMENT) and all persons claiming by or through, or under such person, and the testate and intestate successors of EDWARD A. CLIFFORD, JOSEPHINE CLIFFORD, believed to be deceased, and all persons claiming by or through, or under such person, and the testate and intestate successors of JOSEPHINE CLIFFORD, WILLIAM FINKBEINER, Trustee of LAKE ALMANOR SALES CO., DANIEL B. BASTIAN and CYNTHIA G. BASTIAN, husband and wife as Joint Tenants, T.D. SERVICE COMPANY, as Trustee of Deed of Trust Dated May 1, 2009 and recorded May 8, 2009 as Instrument No. 2009-3195 of official Records, Plumas County, HOME LOAN CENTER, INC., dba LENDING TREE LOANS, MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary of Deed of Trust Dated May 1, 2009 and recorded May 8, 2009 as instrument No. 2009-3195 of Official Records, Plumas County, DAVID M. LITTLE and E C . LITTLE, Trustees of THE DAVID M. LITTLE and ANNE C. LITTLE JOINT LIVING TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 27, 2009, CAL-SIERRA TITLE COMPANY, as Trustee of Deed of Trust dated May 9, 2005 and recorded May 13, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-4787, Official Records, Plumas County, PLUMAS BANK, as Beneficiary of Deed of Trust dated May 9, 2005 and recorded May 13, 2005 as Instrument No. 2005-4787, Official Records, Plumas County, KEITH A. WILTOM, Trustee of THE KEITH A. WILTON FAMILY TRUST ESTABLISHED JULY 29, 2003, FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INS. CO., Trustee of Deed of Trust dated March 21, 2016 and recorded .April 1, 2016 as Instrument No. 2016-1596 of Official Records, Plumas County, WELLS FARGO BANK, as Beneficiary of Deed of Trust dated March 21, 2016 and recorded April 1, 2016 as Instrument No. 2016-1596 of Official Records, Plumas County, and All Persons Unknown, claiming Any Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Estate, Lien or Interest in the Property Described in the Complaint Adverse to Plaintiffs’ Title, or Any Cloud on Plaintiffs’ Title Thereto and DOES 1 through 100, inclusive

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: SIERRA CENTRAL CREDIT UNION

(LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): SCOTT HOBBS, HARMONY HOBBS AND GARY HOBBS

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifomia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case

jAVISO! Lo ban demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dlas, la code puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la informacion a continuación.

Tiene 30 DíAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclaimar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cuaiquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is:

(El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Plumas County Superior Court

520 Main Street, #104

Quincy, CA 95971

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiffs attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is :

(El nombre, la dirección y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es):

TIMOTHY D. FERIS 200981

FERRIS & SELBY

2607 Forest Avenue, Suite 130

Chico, CA 95928

(530) 343-0100

DATE: June 01, 2018

Clerk, by (Secretario) M. Pease

ATTACHMENT (Number) : TWO

(This Attachment may be used with any Judicial Council form.)

This action affects title to specific real property identified in the pleading situated in the County of Plumas, State of California, and more particularly described as follows:

LOT 19 IN BLOCK 2, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN MAP ENTITLED “LAKE ALMANOR COUNTRY CLUB UNIT NO. 2”, FILED AUGUST 10, 1953 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF PLUMAS COUNTY, CALIFORNIA IN BOOK 1 OF MAPS, PAGE 67. (A.P. NO. 102-252-002)

AN EASEMENT FOR PRIVATE ROADWAY PURPOSES ACROSS THE NORTH 50 FEET OF SAID LOT. SAID ROADWAY BEING DESIGNED FOR THE PURPOSE OF GIVING GRANTEE AND OTHERS AM ADDITICiNAL ACCESS TO THEIR PROPERTY.

Published CP

Aug. 7, 14, 21, 28, 2019|

Board Vacancy

Special Vacancy Notice

This notice is to announce a vacancy has occurred on the following board: ALMANOR RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT, to fill the vacancy of David Slusher Jr. until the next uniform district election. This appointment will be made by the following: ALMANOR RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT BOARD. In compliance with the Maddy Appointive registry Act, this appointment can be made on September 3, 2019, or thereafter.

For further information on the qualifications for this position, contact ALMANOR RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT, 258-2562 , 101 Meadowbrook Loop, Chester, Ca.

Heather Patchen

ARPD Board Secretary

Published CP

Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 2019|

NATIONAL FOREST TIMBER

FOR SALE

LASSEN NATIONAL FOREST

The Wilson Fire Salvage Sale is located within Township 29 North, Range 5 East, Sections 22 & 28; Mount

Diablo Meridian. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Lassen National Forest Supervisor’s

Office, 2550 Riverside Drive, Susanville, CA 96130 at 10:00 AM local time on 09/04/2019 for an estimated

volume of 16.15 MBF of Salvage Incense Cedar sawtimber, .01 MBF of Salvage Lodgepole Pine sawtimber,

128.27 MBF of Salvage Ponderosa Pine sawtimber, and 496.75 MBF of Salvage White Fir sawtimber marked

or otherwise designated for cutting. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested

parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete

information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public

from the Almanor Ranger District Office, 900 East Highway 36, Chester, CA 96020. The USDA is an equal

opportunity provider and employer.

Aug. 28, 2019|

Aug. 28, 2019|

West Shore Community Wildfire Protection Project

USDA Forest Service

Lassen National Forest

Almanor Ranger District

Plumas County, California

Notice for Opportunity to Comment: West Shore Community Wildfire Protection Project Proposed Action/Purpose and Need.

The Almanor Ranger District of the Lassen National Forest has prepared a Proposed Action and Purpose and Need (PAPN) for the West Shore Community Wildfire Protection Project. A comment period is being provided for this PAPN pursuant to CFR 218.22 and is intended to provide those interested in this proposal to make their concerns known prior to a final PAPN to be decided upon by the Responsible Official.

The primary purpose of the proposed West Shore Project is to reduce wildfire risk to human life and property within the communities of Prattville, Lake Almanor West, and Big Meadows by thinning overstocked conifer stands and reducing hazardous fuels. The majority of the project area is within a wildland urban interface (WUI). The second priority purpose is to restore National Forest System (NFS) lands including conifer forest, aspen, and meadow areas within the project area to make them more resilient to drought, disease, and insect infestation, which would also reduce future risk of catastrophic wildfire. The third priority purpose is to enhance recreation experiences by improving existing facilities, developing new facilities, and making improvements to the transportation infrastructure throughout the project area. The project area is contiguous and spread over 6,110 acres, with 4,913 acres proposed for treatment. It is located in Plumas County, California located in the Prattville Management Area 38: T. 27N, R. 8E, Sec. 18, 19, 20, and 30; T27N, R7E, Sec. 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 23, and 24; Mount Diablo Meridian.

Copies of the PAPN, including maps, are available for review at the Lassen National Forest website www.fs.usda.gov/projects/lassen/landmanagement/projects and are available at the Almanor Ranger District office located at 900 E. Highway 36, Chester, CA 96020-0767. Additional information or if not able to download copies of this proposed action and maps can be obtained from Matt Cerney, District Culturist, by phone at (530) 258-5191 or email at matthew.cerney@usda.gov

How to Comment and Timeframe:

Written, facsimile, hand-delivered, and electronic comments concerning this proposed action will be accepted during a 15-calendar-day period beginning with the publication of this notice in the Chester Progressive, the newspaper of record. That comment period is August 28 through September 11, 2019. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period for this proposed action. Those wishing to comment should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source (36 CFR 218.24(c)(2)). Extension to the length of the comment period cannot be granted (36 CFR 218.25(a)(1)(v). Individuals and organizations wishing to be eligible to later object to any decision on this project must meet the information requirements of 36 CFR 218.25(a), including specific written comments as defined in 218.2 regarding the proposed project, along with supporting reasons (218.25(a)(3)(iii). The person commenting is responsible for providing the literature cited in their comment, as well as the full citation and explanation of how each piece of literature cited applies to the proposed action and purpose and need. Each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and written comments regarding this project must either sign the comments or verify identity upon request (218.24(b)(8)). All written comments received by the responsible official become a matter of public record (218.35(b)(2)).

Comments may be submitted to Russell Nickerson, District Ranger, Almanor Ranger District, P.O. Box 767, or 900 E. Highway 36 Chester, CA 96020 or by fax number (530) 258-5194 during normal business hours (8am to 4:30pm Monday through Friday).

Electronic comments may be submitted to comments-pacificsouthwest-lassenalmanor@fs.fed.us with subject West Shore Community Wildfire Protection Project.

Following responding to comments, alternatives to the proposed action(s) will be considered and potentially be developed, followed by a Environmental Assessment that will be made public for a 30-day comment period beginning in January 2020.

Our partners, the Sierra Institute for Community and the Environment, will be hosting a public field trip on September 5, 2019 to provide additional insight on the West Shore Project. Interested parties are highly encouraged to attend provide feedback. For more information or to RSVP please visit sierrainstitute.us/programs/current-projects/ or call the Sierra Institute at (530) 284-1022.

Aug. 28, 2019|

Aug. 28, 2019|