Chester suppers continue to be a big success

For those that have not yet attended a Chester Community Supper, this is Chef Carol Franchetti. She has been preparing most of the meals for the event for quite some time now. Her menu for the Jan. 23 meal was roast chicken, couscous, peas, salad and some yummy blueberry muffins. That’s probably why there were an estimated 80 to 90 folks enjoying the community gathering. Be assured that she and all the volunteers that make these suppers happen will be “cooking” up something special for the next supper Feb. 13. Perhaps it will feature a Valentines Day theme? Doors are open around 4:30 p.m., with dinner served at 5, don’t miss this one. Photo by Gregg Scott