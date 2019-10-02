China Gulch and Little North Fork roads in National Forest open

Access to the Little North Fork Campground area via Forest Service roads #23N60 (China Gulch) and #23N15 (Little North Fork) has been restored, thanks to the Herculean efforts of the Plumas National Forest Westside Road Crew from the Feather River Ranger District.

The roads were damaged in the unusually severe 2017 winter storms. Due to the widespread damage sustained across most national forests in the region, it has taken several years to receive funding to accomplish necessary repairs.

According to Herman Wendell, Westside Road manager, there were six problematic sites to repair within 1 mile of China Gulch Road and Little North Fork Road was missing 7 feet of width in places leaving just enough room for quads and single-track recreation vehicles.

For more information about road conditions, firewood availability and recreation opportunities, contact the Beckwourth Ranger District in Blairsden at 836-2575, the Mt. Hough Ranger District in Quincy at 283-0555, or the Feather River Ranger District in Oroville at 534-6500.

Call 800-847-7766 as required by firewood permits for burn-day information before heading out to cut wood.

For information about the Plumas National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/plumas.