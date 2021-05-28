News 

CHP advises residents to have fun, but drive safely

Editor

The California Highway Patrol wants everyone to have a safe and fun Memorial Day and plans to be visible in the local communities throughout Plumas County over the three-day weekend.

Officers will be at the outdoor market at Dame Shirley Plaza in Quincy on Saturday and then at the Graeagle Chevron on Sunday afternoon to host a motorcycle safety event with the Simply Roots Coffee Co.

They remind residents that the weekend will bring an influx of visitors unfamiliar with local roads, so drive with caution and patience. Additional officers will be assigned this weekend to locate and remove reckless and impaired drivers.

Related Posts

Students head out of the classroom to learn

Editor

Students in Mrs. Marty and Mrs. Stirling’s 9th grade classes spent time in the field learning about the cultural and…

May 27: Plumas announces 4 new positive cases

Editor

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 27, that there are 4 new cases to report. The health agency…

Tour Mountain Meadows with Feather River Land Trust

Lauren

Feather River Land Trust (FRLT) and Mountain Meadows Conservancy invite one and all to a community gathering on Saturday, June…

Another month; another book giveaway at the Plumas County libraries

Editor

Continuing with its monthly tradition your local branch of the Plumas County Library will be offering free books – one…

PG&E promotes former Plumas County resident to regional Vice President

Editor

As part of its commitment to enhance focus on safety, security, and operational performance, PG&E today announced the appointment of…

Plumas Sierra CattleWomen and CattleMen to host dinner and show

Lauren

The Plumas Sierra CattleWomen and CattleMen are hosting an adult themed “Wild West Murder Mystery” benefit dinner show on Saturday,…