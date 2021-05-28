CHP advises residents to have fun, but drive safely

The California Highway Patrol wants everyone to have a safe and fun Memorial Day and plans to be visible in the local communities throughout Plumas County over the three-day weekend.

Officers will be at the outdoor market at Dame Shirley Plaza in Quincy on Saturday and then at the Graeagle Chevron on Sunday afternoon to host a motorcycle safety event with the Simply Roots Coffee Co.

They remind residents that the weekend will bring an influx of visitors unfamiliar with local roads, so drive with caution and patience. Additional officers will be assigned this weekend to locate and remove reckless and impaired drivers.