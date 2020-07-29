CHP arrests driver for speeds higher than 100mph, concealed loaded weapon and more

Editor’s Note: Although this incident happened near Janesville, outside of our normal coverage area, we are sharing it to highlight the dangers that our law enforcement officers face every day. This episode ended without incident, but it could have been a tragedy for the arresting officer or other motorists.

After driving at speeds as high as 130 mph and forcing other drivers off the road, Jonathan Iver Castro, 23, of Vallejo, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on Saturday, July 25, at 9:02 p.m.

According to a report released today by the CHP, an officer with the Susanville area CHP observed a gray Nissan 350Z traveling northbound on Highway 395 near the Honey Lake motorcross park at speeds of over 100 mph. The officer made a U-turn and accelerated in an attempt to overtake the Nissan. The driver fled, increasing his speed to approximately 130 mph and passing vehicles over double yellow lines. The officer lost sight of the Nissan and discontinued his effort to overtake the vehicle, but provided CHP dispatch a description of the vehicle and its reckless driving.

Soon CHP dispatch began receiving calls from witnesses describing the vehicle traveling at 100 mph, making bad passes and forcing vehicles off the road.

A second CHP officer located the Nissan near 395 at Main Street and made the stop. The driver was arrested for reckless driving.

While conducting an inventory of the Nissan prior to its impound by Susanville Tow, a loaded pistol with a round in the chamber was located under the driver seat, a switch blade knife was located near the driver seat and a controlled substance was also located in the vehicle. The following list of charges was added to the reckless driving: carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a switchblade and exceeding 100 mph.

No officers or suspects were injured as a result of this incident.