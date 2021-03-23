CHP Report: Almanor woman arrested for DUI, multiple charges

Gina Magdaleno, 44, of Lake Almanor was driving her 2004 Ford Escape in Westwood the evening of March 20 and stopped at the Sierra Gas station at 6:40 p.m. A witness observed her “nearly fall out of her car.”

According to a report by the California Highway Patrol: She reported that Magdaleno had trouble walking and reeked of alcohol. The witness told Magdaleno that she was in no condition to drive, and she offered to drive Magdaleno home. According to the witness, Magdaleno refused and got back in her car and drove away toward Hamilton Branch.

At 6:50 p.m., a security camera and several witnesses observed Magdaleno’s 2004 Ford Escape turn from HWY 147 into the Spirit Gas Station near Hamilton Branch in Plumas County. The Ford hit a paddle marker and then continued on to hit a parked BMW in the parking lot. After the collision, Magdaleno fled the scene.

The CHP located Magdaleno at her residence in Plumas County and placed her under arrest for DUI and Hit-and-Run. Magdaleno was uncooperative and used a false identity to delay and complicate the investigation. She was later identified by the Plumas County Jail staff using her fingerprints the following day.

Magdaleno is facing multiple charges related to the DUI, Hit-and-Run, providing a false name, driving without a license, driving without insurance, and having expired registration.