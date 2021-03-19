CHP Report: Rollover in the snow

Colton Carver, 17, of Visalia, California, was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 eastbound on Highway 36 just east of Morgan Summit at approximately 50 to 55 mph at 2 p.m. on March 18. It was snowing at the time and Caltrans was plowing and depositing traction material.

According to the California Highway Patrol, due to unsafe speed, Carver lost control of the Ford. It collided with the eastbound snowbank, rolled, and came to rest on all four wheels. Carver and his two passengers, ages 18 and 19, were wearing their lap/shoulder harnesses during the collision and no injuries were claimed. Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered a factor in this collision.