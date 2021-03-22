CHP report: Teen suffers minor injuries in rollover

A 16-year-old Greenville girl was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra northbound on Highway 89 at the Crescent Grade at 3:35 p.m. on March 18. It was raining and the roadway was wet.

According to the report by the California Highway Patrol, the teen was driving too fast for the conditions and her GMC lost traction with the roadway. The vehicle started to fishtail in a northbound direction and drove from the #1 northbound lane of Highway 89 and across both southbound lanes. The GMC rotated 180 degrees and drove onto the west shoulder of Highway 89. The vehicle went up the embankment and overturned onto its left side.

The teen exited the vehicle and waited for assistance to arrive. She was wearing her seat belt and suffered minor injuries to her left arm.