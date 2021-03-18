CHP Report: Toyota vs. tree

Jerry Thrower, 79, of Lake Almanor was driving a 2014 Toyota eastbound on Highway 32 near mile post 22.2 in Tehama County at 11 a.m., March 17. The weather was clear and cold.

According to the California Highway Patrol, for an unknown reason Thrower allowed the Toyota to cross into the westbound lane and exit the roadway. The Toyota collided with a paddle marker and a tree before continuing down a steep embankment and colliding with another tree.

Thrower was wearing his lap/shoulder harness during the collision and he was flown to Enloe Medical Center for his injuries. Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered a factor in this collision.