CHP Report: Vehicle vs. rock

Morningstar T. Lent, 19, of Bishop, was driving a 2009 Nissan on Highway 70, west of Old Highway Road, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on March 18. It was raining.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Lent said that she was traveling at approximately 55 to 60 mph and collided with a rock at an unknown location on the highway. She continued driving westbound on Highway 70. Lent realized that her front right tire was flat from the traffic collision.

Lent pulled her vehicle over onto the south shoulder of the highway, east of Crystal Springs. CHP officers contacted Lent and it was determined through an investigation that Lent was driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage at the time of the collision. She was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. According to the CHP, Lent said she was her seatbelt at the time of the collision and didn’t claim any injuries as a result of the collision. The traffic collision is still under further investigation.