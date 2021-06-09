CHP to focus on Highway 395 thru Plumas and Lassen counties on June 9

The California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Northern Division, having jurisdiction over the major Highway 395 in northern California, will be conducting a Major Corridor Enhanced Primary Collision Factor (PCF) Enforcement Campaign on Wednesday, June 9. The campaign will focus on US-395 in Modoc, Lassen, and Plumas counties.

This effort aims to reduce the number of injury and fatal traffic crashes on US-395. In 2018 and 2019, a total 255 crashes occurred on US-395, in Modoc, Lassen, and Plumas counties, causing 143 injuries and killing a total of eight people. The primary causes for most of the injury and fatal crashes were determined to be speeding, reckless driving, unsafe lane change, unsafe turning movement, following too close, distracted driving, and driving under the influence, with increased injuries and deaths from occupant restraint violations.

The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security. This includes the prevention of loss of life, injuries, and property damage resulting from traffic crashes through enforcement, education, engineering, and partnerships.

The CHP is promoting awareness and safe driving along this major corridor route. During the enhanced enforcement campaign, the CHP will target US-395 with increased traffic safety operations to educate and, if necessary, take appropriate enforcement action on drivers who violate traffic laws along this major corridor route.

“The US-395 corridor within Northern Division is primarily an undivided, two-laned highway which has seen numerous collisions in the last few years due to unsafe speeds,” said Northern Division Chief Greg Baarts. “Increased visibility, aggressive enforcement, and public education within the Areas along this corridor will contribute to increased safety for motorists traveling on US-395.”

The CHP reminds motorists to follow these basic traffic safety rules: always wear a seat belt, drive at a speed safe for conditions, eliminate distractions while driving, and always designate a sober driver.