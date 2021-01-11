Citizens file complaint with state regarding Plumas BOS access

Tired of waiting for Plumas County officials to address concerns regarding access to Board of Supervisors meetings, citizens are taking their issue to the state.

“We filed a complaint last week with the state attorney general Xavier Becerra as well as Gov. Newsom that Plumas County is not providing adequate public access to public meetings and hearings during the COVID-19 crisis, particularly during the regional stay at home order now in effect,” said Portola resident Josh Hart. “We intend to go to court if an appropriate remote solution is not put in place ASAP.”

Hart said it is inappropriate to continue to hold in-person meetings when “infection is rampant” in the community.

“Holding meetings without an online/toll-free telephone comment opportunity during a lockdown risks public health, cuts off the ability for the community to hear what others are saying at meetings, makes public input impossible for those who are elderly and vulnerable, and is in violation of state law,” Hart said.