City experiences sewer challenges due to clogs

Many city sewer systems across the country took a heavy hit during the pandemic due to a sharp uptick in things being flushed aside from toilet paper, such as baby wipes and so-called disposable wipes.

The system in the City of Portola has joined the ranks of those with septic woes, as massive clogs affect regular operations. “The biggest issue has been disposable wipes,” said City Public Works Director Todd Roberts. “We had experienced difficulties with wipes being flushed prior to the pandemic, but covid definitely took things to a new level.”

The clogs have been so severe that city staff had to recently drain and dry out two of the seven city aeration ponds, followed by a cleaning and excavating process to remove the wipes that unfortunately just don’t break down.

“The two ponds that have been drained are ponds one and two- those are the ponds that take the initial hit from anything that comes through,” Roberts explained.