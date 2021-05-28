City of Portola discusses fire preparation and potential land use

By Lauren Westmoreland

Council members reported out on their recent activities, with Stan Peiler noting his ongoing work in addressing calls and concerns about excessive cars and motorhomes in the city. “The public is always welcome to reach out to me,” Peiler said.

Phil Oels attended a Transportation Commission meeting, in addition to getting an overview of planned CalTrans projects over the next three years.

Tom Cooley noted how much he learned from attending the recent Plumas Wildfire Preparation Day event held at the Quincy fairgrounds. “There were a lot of good ideas, very well presented by the FireWise communities on the other side of the county, on ways to harden your home against wildfire,” Cooley said.

Cooley also attended the most recent Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District (EPRFPD) and Beckwourth Fire District (BFD) board meetings and added that during a fire study group meeting held May 25, C-Road’s fire district had chosen not to participate in the group study moving forward. “There will be five agencies moving forward with the feasibility study,” Cooley said.

Mayor Pro Tem Pat Morton briefly touched on her attendance at the same BFD board meeting and noted that she had been busy with scholarship interviews with area students.

Mayor Bill Powers reported that he also had the honor of sitting in on some scholarship interviews with three high school seniors.

“We’ve got five bands booked for the summer so far, and only a few days left in the free green waste program being offered with Intermountain Disposal,” Powers added.

Powers also noted that there had been a few concerns about Lake Davis regarding access to the shoreline, and said, “Our shoreline is getting harder to reach, and that information has been passed on to the forest service,” he said.

Powers closed with the report that Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship will be starting a Portola project in the coming weeks.

Air quality district report

Melissa Klundby of the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (NSAQMD) gave her brief report.

“Now is a great time to start getting your wood for next winter, believe it or not,” Klundby said. “Let it dry out for use for next year, the air district has a lot of moisture meters free to citizens, so please give us a call at 832-0102.”

Klundby also encouraged residents to investigate the NSAQMD heat pump pilot project, which is an energy efficient electric option. For those that haven’t switched out their woodstove to something EPA certified quite yet, Klundby stated that now is a great time to apply for the program.

City manager report

The city council welcomes all to its meetings which are regularly held the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m.

Community interest and participation is encouraged and welcome.

The City Council meeting is accessible to the public via live streaming at: https://zoom.us/j/3583067836 or by phone at: Phone Number 1.669.900.6833; Meeting ID: 358 306 7836.

Any person desiring to address the city council on any item not on the agenda may do so during public comment. Public comments made during a regular council meeting may be recorded.