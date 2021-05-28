News 

City of Portola discusses fire preparation and potential land use

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland

The Portola City Council met Wednesday, May 26, with all in attendance facing a brief agenda, though there was a topic of much interest to city residents.

Plumas Sierra Partners

Linda Judge and Ray Stewart were the key item on the evenings’ agenda, opening the door as Plumas Sierra Partners to discussion with the city and community on ideas of ways to utilize the land they recently acquired from Hat Creek Construction. It was noted that at this time, no decisions would be made, but nearly 30 minutes of lively discussion ensued, with ideas ranging from affordable housing to potential timber harvest.

It was also emphasized that Plumas Sierra Partners should reach out to the Firewise community, as the 713 acres would be well served by appropriate treatment against the threat of wildfire.

It was decided that Judge would start by creating an email account specifically for community feedback on land use, with further updates to be reported upon as they occur.

Powers stated that he appreciated the openness and engagement of Plumas Sierra Partners to the community, and all agreed that there was much potential for the land in the days to come.

Council reports

Council members reported out on their recent activities, with Stan Peiler noting his ongoing work in addressing calls and concerns about excessive cars and motorhomes in the city. “The public is always welcome to reach out to me,” Peiler said.

Phil Oels attended a Transportation Commission meeting, in addition to getting an overview of planned CalTrans projects over the next three years.

Tom Cooley noted how much he learned from attending the recent Plumas Wildfire Preparation Day event held at the Quincy fairgrounds. “There were a lot of good ideas, very well presented by the FireWise communities on the other side of the county, on ways to harden your home against wildfire,” Cooley said.

Cooley also attended the most recent Eastern Plumas Rural Fire Protection District (EPRFPD) and Beckwourth Fire District (BFD) board meetings and added that during a fire study group meeting held May 25, C-Road’s fire district had chosen not to participate in the group study moving forward. “There will be five agencies moving forward with the feasibility study,” Cooley said.

Mayor Pro Tem Pat Morton briefly touched on her attendance at the same BFD board meeting and noted that she had been busy with scholarship interviews with area students.

Mayor Bill Powers reported that he also had the honor of sitting in on some scholarship interviews with three high school seniors.

“We’ve got five bands booked for the summer so far, and only a few days left in the free green waste program being offered with Intermountain Disposal,” Powers added.

Powers also noted that there had been a few concerns about Lake Davis regarding access to the shoreline, and said, “Our shoreline is getting harder to reach, and that information has been passed on to the forest service,” he said.

Powers closed with the report that Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship will be starting a Portola project in the coming weeks.

Air quality district report

Melissa Klundby of the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District (NSAQMD) gave her brief report.

“Now is a great time to start getting your wood for next winter, believe it or not,” Klundby said. “Let it dry out for use for next year, the air district has a lot of moisture meters free to citizens, so please give us a call at 832-0102.”

Klundby also encouraged residents to investigate the NSAQMD heat pump pilot project, which is an energy efficient electric option. For those that haven’t switched out their woodstove to something EPA certified quite yet, Klundby stated that now is a great time to apply for the program.

City manager report

City manager Lauren Knox reported that she had been engaged regularly in meetings with the NSAQMD to discuss items such as green waste and wood stove enforcement.

“The county is currently performing a Climate Change Vulnerability assessment,” Knox said. “Also, the pool is near readiness – the pool will be opening on June 12 this year.”

Knox explained that the city would be moving ahead with the Riverwalk resurfacing project, dealing with areas where tree roots have pushed the asphalt up and broken through in places, with the first step being to trench the sides of the walk. “We hope to not inconvenience people with this as we get it accomplished.”

Knox then noted that the county had been recently engaged in talks with the Department of Water Resources (DWR) regarding the Plumas Amendment, which covers the allocation of water during drought conditions. “We are working with them to ensure that we have enough water for our area,” Knox said.

Unfortunately, vandals have struck again, and Knox closed her report with the news that someone had stolen many of the bolts out of the benches at the City of Portola Park. “We made a trip to replace the bolts, and they were expensive,” Knox said. She also noted that the city will be working to try and get more cameras up in city park areas and ballfields.

Council then approved the consent calendar and adopted Resolution No. 2465 by roll call vote.

Feather River Action! cleanup day

In conclusion, Powers announced that Feather River Action! which is a local grassroots organization, would be hosting a celebration and city trash cleanup in Portola on Saturday, June 5, for anyone who wished to join in. The group will meet up at the Portola City Park at 10 a.m., disperse across the city for pickup, and then reconvene at the park at 12:30 p.m. for lunch and celebration of “the defeat of the mine.” For more information, visit Feather River Action’s website here.

The city council welcomes all to its meetings which are regularly held the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 6:00 p.m.

Community interest and participation is encouraged and welcome.

The City Council meeting is accessible to the public via live streaming at: https://zoom.us/j/3583067836 or by phone at: Phone Number 1.669.900.6833; Meeting ID: 358 306 7836.

Any person desiring to address the city council on any item not on the agenda may do so during public comment. Public comments made during a regular council meeting may be recorded.

Public comment will be accepted via email or chat on any item on the agenda at any time beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at the close of public comment on the item.

 

