City of Portola to conduct public hearing on 2021/2022 budget

CITY OF PORTOLA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING THE 2021/2022 BUDGET

The City Council of the City of Portola will hold a public hearing to receive public input on the Fiscal Year 2021/2022 proposed budget. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. via teleconference and live stream on the Zoom platform as permitted by California Governor Newsom Executive Order N-29-20.

Live streaming information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3583067836 Phone number: 1.669.900.6833; Meeting ID: 358 306 7836

All interested persons are invited to be present and heard at said meeting. Information relating to the above matter is on file in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 35 Third Avenue, Portola, California. Contact Tara Kindall at 530.832.6801 or [email protected] for more information.

Tara Kindall Deputy City Clerk