Public Notice for Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District
The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District is preparing its annual budget. Pursuant to the California Health and Safety Code…
PG&E hearing to request increase rates for wildfire expenses
Para más información en cómo este cambio impactará su factura, llame al 1-800-660-6789 詳情請致電 1-800-893-9555 NOTICE OF EVIDENTIARY HEARING FOR…
Request for information on domestic water supplies
LEGAL NOTICE REQUEST FOR INFORMATION ON DOMESTIC WATER SUPPLIES A Timber Harvesting Plan (THP) will be submitted to the California…
CPUD to hold finance, regular meetings
The Chester Public Utility District will hold a Finance Committee meeting on Monday, April 19, at 10 a.m. The regular…
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice of Proposed Amendment to Ordinance 18-01 – Requirements Pertaining to New Water Well Permits NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that…