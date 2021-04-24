CHP Report Law & Order 

Clear Creek man injured in rollover accident

Editor

A Clear Creek man was transported to Banner Lassen Medical Center Friday, April 23, after being involved in a single-car, rollover accident on Highway 36.

According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Julien Santa, 22, of Clear Creek, was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot westbound on Highway 36 just west of the Coppervale Ski Hill at 50- to 55-miles-per-hour about 9:10 a.m. on April 23 when for unknown reasons the Honda crossed the eastbound lane and exited the roadway.

The Honda collided with a mile post marker, a dirt embankment, a Lassen Municipal Utility District power pole and flipped over and came to rest on its roof.

Santa was wearing his lap/shoulder harness, and he was transported to BLMC. Drugs and/or alcohol are not considered a factor in this collision.

