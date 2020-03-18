College student group serves community supper

FRC student-members of The Race-College Christian Fellowship hosted the Quincy Community Supper on March 11.

Ninety-two people and many more take-away guests were served delectable meat and vegetarian lasagna meals.

The food was provided courtesy of the FRC Culinary Arts Program and included tossed salad and garlic bread.

This was the fourth year The Race has hosted the community supper, which has become a regular service and tradition for the group, which is in its fifth year.

Special precautions and education was provided and some take-away meals were available for people who preferred not to mingle for public health concerns. Kelsey Kepple added her violin to Kenny Davis’s usual piano playing, providing Gospel violin instrumental music to accompany the meal.

It was the last supper for at least three weeks as organizers react to state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19. The Quincy Community Suppers will be canceled for the next three weeks: March 18 and 25, and April 1.

“We think it’s the best thing to do at this time,” said organizer Angela Elliott. “This is temporary; we are trying to figure it out.”