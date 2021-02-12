Collins announces new president/CEO

Collins announced today that TJ Rosengarth has been appointed as new President & CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, TJ Rosengarth will succeed Eric Schooler and assume responsibilities Feb.15. Collins Pine Co., a division of Collins, is located in Chester.

TJ Rosengarth has an extensive background in the wood products industry: Willamette Industries in composite panels (1985-2000), Weyerhaeuser as Vice President of its Composite Panels business (2001-2006), Flakeboard as Chief Operating Officer (2007-2011), and Northwest Hardwoods as President and CEO (2011-2018). Most recently he served as a partner with a private equity firm where his focus was acquiring companies and leading performance management. His industry experience along with strategic vision, constant customer focus and proven record of delivery makes him the right candidate to lead Collins in the next stages of its development.

“TJ is the right and best choice for our company to lead us forward,” stated Cherida Collins Smith, Board Chair. “He has a depth of experience and success in our industry, which is especially important during these challenging times. He embodies the ethics and values that have been and continue to be core to our company. TJ’s management philosophy focused on strong relationships, teamwork, and helping people achieve their best, aligns well with our goals. We look forward to TJ’s leadership in this next chapter of our company’s history.”

TJ received his Operations Management degree from Portland State University as well as Executive Management Studies from Stanford University.

About Collins

Based in Oregon and family-owned since 1855, Collins produces these wood products: Softwoods, hardwoods, NAF pine particleboard and TruWood Siding & Trim. Collins upholds its long-standing commitment to land and resource stewardship with over 311,000 acres of FSC-certified forest lands in California, Oregon, and Pennsylvania; five manufacturing facilities in the United States and one retail yard in California. Divisions are located in: Kane, PA, Chester, CA, Lakeview and Klamath Falls, OR. Collins was the first privately-owned forest products business in the U.S. to be certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.