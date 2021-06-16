Collins Pine to close lands to public use due to fire danger

On the heels of California’s most devastating fire season ever, 2021 field conditions are exceptionally dry. Although it is only June, wildfire risks driven by the ninth drought year in the last 13 are already at extreme levels, threatening peoples’ lives and property. So far, Collins has experienced three fires on its lands.

Because of the level of fire risk and the threat to human safety, Collins Pine Company (Collins) will close its lands to public use beginning June 28 at 5 p.m. until further notice.

The closure includes all Collins lands in California and Oregon.

“Over the years, Collins has been proud to keep its lands open to public use, but in some caseswe think it’s prudent to close the lands. It’s our duty to be good stewards of the land and that means we have to take measures to protect the public and our forests,” said Collins President & CEO TJ Rosengarth.

You can learn more about Collins here: http://www.collinsco.com