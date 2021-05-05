Collision on Crescent Grade causes minor and major injuries

A collision between a Lexus and a Freightliner caused injured all three occupants of the Lexus on May 4.

According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, Jennifer Maynard, 38, of Greenville was driving northbound on Highway 89 on the Crescent Grade in the number 2 lane at 11:10 a.m. on May 4. She had two passengers Justin Timmins, 39, also of Greenville, and Todd Thornston, 55, of Chester.

Kenneth Mccormick, 62, of Westwood, was driving a 2018 Freightliner northbound on Highway 89 on the Crescent Grade in the number 1 lane. Mccormick was changing from the number 1 to the number 2 lane. According to the report, Maynard accelerated in the number 2 lane to pass Mccormick, but the right front of the Freightliner collided with the left rear of the Lexus, causing the Lexus to rotate and overturn.

Maynard and Timmins suffered minor injuries, but Thornton, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and sustained major injuries. He was flown to Renown Medical Center in Reno for treatment.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.