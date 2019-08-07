Come run with the bears

Running with the Bears marathon, half marathon and 10K race is set for Saturday, Aug. 17, in Greenville. The international race raises funds for Mountain Circle’s children and youth foster care program.

The race attracts runners from all over the world including Hong Kong, Sweden, London, Israel, Germany, Canada and the United States.

Runners raise a minimum of $500 for Mountain Circle. Last year’s race raised $81,000 in donations.

New this year is event coordinator, Emily Learn.

“Emily’s attention to detail, organizational skills, and a fresh new eye will be welcomed by all our loyal returnee runners and appreciated by all our new participants,” said Shauna Rossington, executive director of both entities.

Brewing Lair will be giving out free cold beers at the finish line for runners over 21.

The pasta feed the day before the race will take place at Greenville High School and will be catered by Judy Dolphin and her culinary students.

The after-race party and BBQ this year will feature a 1970s theme and takes place at the grounds of Mountain Circle at 96 S. Main Street, in Greenville, at 5 p.m.

Local Plumas County residents are encouraged to join in the fun by staffing the first aid stations. There are prizes for best food, best theme and best spirit along with a $3,000 prize.

For more information, to participating or volunteer, visit www.runningwiththebears.org.

All proceeds from the race go to fund Mountain Circle programs such as the PowderQuest snowboarding and skiing program, and clothing distribution for children and youth who come into care without adequate clothing.