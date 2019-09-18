Commercial greenhouse reveals potential for year round operation

Two arrested in connection with marijuana plants, processing

The discovery of a large commercial grade greenhouse in the Butterfly Valley area revealed 350 mature cannabis plants Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Plumas County Sheriff’s officers, armed with a warrant, visited the grow site in a well-known area between Twain and Quincy.

The operation effectively shutdown a grow site that was set to operate year-round, and therefore unlike others discovered this year.

“The greenhouse contained electronics that can control the lighting, temperature and humidity,” said Investigations Sgt Steve Peay following the raid.

Underneath a residence at the same location, detectives discovered what Peay described as an elaborate indoor grow room. It contained nearly 500 plants in the beginning stages of growth.

A two-car garage at the residence was converted into a growing and processing area.“In total, detectives seized over 1,200 marijuana plants, approximately 30 pounds of processed marijuana bud and other items to indicate the occupants were involved in an elaborate commercial marijuana growing operation,” Peay said.

A man and a woman located on the property were arrested.

Ian Myers, 28, of Newark, and Pamela Palacios, 28, of Ecuador, were arrested on the property. They were charged with the cultivation of cannabis and possession for sales of cannabis.

Both were jailed in the Plumas County Sheriff’s Correctional Center.

According to Peay, the case is still under investigation with more arrests pending.

Except for the growing of six marijuana plants for medical or home use, growing marijuana in Plumas County is illegal.