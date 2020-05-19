Community Action Agency seeks funding proposals

The Lassen-Plumas-Sierra Community Action Agency (LPSCAA) is now accepting proposals for funding in calendar year 2021. LPSCAA was established to assist low-income individuals and families in Lassen, Plumas and Sierra counties.

Applicants must be either a non-profit organization or a governmental agency that assists the low-income population of the three counties to become self-sufficient or to assist them to better their lives.

Applications are due by 5 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020.

Grant guidelines and application instructions are contained in the application packet and can be obtained at the LPSCAA office, 183 W. Main St., Quincy, during normal business hours. Requests are also accepted by phone: 530-283-2466 Ext 120, mail: P. O. Box 319, Quincy, CA 95971, or email: [email protected]