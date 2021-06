The Plumas Eureka Community Auxiliary invites community members to join in on a day of fun at a hot dog barbecue on Saturday, July 3 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Plumas Eureka Fire Department, located at 200 Lundy Lane. The barbecue will consist of hot dogs, chips, and a cookie at $5 per person, with beer, soda, and water sold separately.