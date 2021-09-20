Community partner supports White Sulphur Springs Ranch

Gumba’s Family Pizza in Blairsden will donate part of its daily proceeds Wednesday, Sept. 22, to benefit the restoration of White Sulphur Springs Ranch (WSSR). On that day 20 percent of all purchases made from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., including take-out orders, will be donated to the Mohawk Valley Stewardship Council (MVSC), stewards of WSSR. This was planned as a yearly event but the pandemic canceled the 2020 affair. This year the volunteers of the MVSC are determined to make it a great comeback success.

There will be a raffle complete with over 25 items with a total value of $2,200 dollars. The raffle items include gift baskets, gift certificates, wine goblets, art work and fine wines. All will be awarded to lucky ticket holders. A custom made patio ice chest and barbecue is the grand prize. Raffle tickets can be purchased during the event but are also available at a ticket booth in front of the Graeagle Store, prior to the event.

The MVSC is dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of WSSR. The ranch was designated as an historic property in the Plumas County General Plan of 1983. Great progress has been made since the first Gumba’s event in 2018 and MVSC volunteers are glad to offer personal house tours by appointment. Call Judy at 530-836-0254.

Many local businesses have stepped up to donate labor and materials and the community support provided by Gumba’s is much appreciated. The restaurant is at the end of Bonta street in Blairsden.

Advertisement

For more information about upcoming fundraisers, progress in the restoration and membership opportunities, go to the website at www.WhiteSulphurSpringsRanch.com.

Two of the many gift baskets offered in the raffle at Gumba’s Family Pizza on Sept. 22. Photos by Dee Kelly