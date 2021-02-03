Community pitching in to build downtown bike park

Fundraising efforts are underway to build a bike park in downtown Quincy.

Organizers of the fundraiser are working with the Central Plumas Recreation and Parks District to create the Plumas Community Bike Park on the recreation district’s property on Kelsey Lane adjacent to Quincy Jr./Sr. High School. The recreation district is the grantee of an Outride Fund match grant for $15,000. This grant will provide the funds needed to get the project started.

The bike park will provide a safe and accessible space for kids, and will increase accessibility to mountain biking for the greater community. This helps create a healthier Quincy community and offers a new medium for exploring and appreciating the surrounding landscape by creating a space to build bike skills and confidence before venturing out on the ever expanding single track.

To contribute to the effort go to http://give.classy.org/PlumasBikePark