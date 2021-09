The Quincy Community Supper is operating on a limited, take-out only basis. Supper will be offered this Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church at 282 Jackson St.

In October the supper will be offered Oct. 13 and Oct. 27, also from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for takeout only.

No phone reservations are necessary for any of these dates.

The status of the November community suppers as not been determined yet.