Complete a project and receive a free book

The Plumas County Library plans to give away books in February and is asking patrons to complete fun projects.

The library usually has a booth at the Groundhog Fever Festival, but it is adapting again and giving books away every day in February.

There are five activity sheets to choose from on the library’s website, and they are also available at each branch of the Library. Click here to access the page, which will lead you to the various projects.

Patrons complete one and turn it into their local library branch and receive a free book. One free book per day per person.

Librarian Lindsay Fuchs said that the “December giveaway was a great success” with every window in the library displaying multiple snow friends. “We are hoping to repeat that success this time around,” she said.

One of the activities for this give away is to color and put to together a heart figure, Sir Love-A-Book. There is a word find, a maze and a couple of color pages to do also. Patrons can choose the same one or do a different page each time they want to get a book.