Congratulations to the Classes of 2019.

Graduation season is upon us. First up was Feather River College on Memorial Day weekend. Last week was Plumas Charter School. The week before that it was Long Valley Charter School. Now it’s Plumas Unified School District’s turn. In this week’s newspaper you can see the faces of all of those destined to don a cap and gown in your community as they graduate from high school. No doubt you will recognize some of the faces and the family names of these young people.

Assembling these grad pages takes coordination, time and effort. Our photo editor, Jenny Lee, deserves a lot of credit for processing the hundreds of student photos that are distributed between our four Plumas County newspapers. Thank you Jenny.

Thank you also to our local businesses and individuals who sponsor the grad pages. From the comments that we receive each year, we know that our readers enjoy the coverage.

We also want to acknowledge all of the teachers, school officials and staff who have guided these students to this point in their lives. Of course that extends to the family and friends of the young people.

Finally, congratulations to the graduates! The ceremonies represent the culmination of years of study and work and they should celebrate and be celebrated. This truly is a new beginning for our high school graduates. Until this moment their lives have been fairly scripted — go to school, play sports, participate in activities — all to reach this point. Now, they have decisions to make. Go to college? What to study? Where to attend? What career path? Which job to take? Where to live?

Many have probably already made those decisions, but we want them to know that it’s okay to change their minds. These next few years should be spent finding a path that makes them want to get up every morning with anticipation.

This generation is going to have to deal with some very serious issues facing our world. Youth across this country have already demonstrated to protest gun violence and climate change. Moving forward, they will be our leaders on these and other fronts.

Anyone who has been asked to speak at a graduation ceremony has no doubt Googled inspirational graduation quotes or speeches. Some are from the famous; some from the not so well known.

A favorite quote came not from graduation-specific quotes, but rather from how to approach life in general: Each day you have the power to make another person’s life better or worse, choose wisely. Whatever the graduates do moving forward, it will involve other people. When one is always seeking to make other people’s lives better, he or she inevitably will make their own lives better. And one doesn’t need to be a graduate to take those words to heart. It won’t always be easy, but it’s worth the effort. According to Maya Angelou: I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.

Here are some other words of inspiration:

Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try. President John F. Kennedy

Follow your passion, it will lead you to your purpose. Oprah Winfrey

Do what you feel in your heart to be right, for you will be criticized anyway. Eleanor Roosevelt

The two most important days in the world are the day you were born and day you find out why. Mark Twain

It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all — in which case, you fail by default. J.K. Rowling

Every morning you have two choices: continue to sleep with your dreams or wake up and chase them. Unknown

The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it. Pablo Picasso

Congratulations to the Classes of 2019.