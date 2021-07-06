Containment grows on Sugar, Dotta; some crews head to other fires

As of this morning, July 6, containment continues to grow on the Dotta and Sugar fires with no new spread reported.

The Dotta Fire is 670 acres and 40 percent contained, while the Sugar Fire is 490 acres and 70 percent contained. As a result of the latter information, the Maddalena area evacuation advisory has been lifted. However, the evacuation advisory for the Dixie Valley remains in effect.

As containment as improved some resources are being diverted to fight other fires in the West.

Firefighters will continue mopping up, aided by helicopter drops as the improve perimeter depth and strengthen fire lines. The interior of the fire, particularly on the Dotta, will continue to smolder and smoke will be visible.

Both the Dotta and Sugar were are located near Beckwourth in the Sierra Valley and were ignited by lightning last week.