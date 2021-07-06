News 

Containment grows on Sugar, Dotta; some crews head to other fires

Editor

As of this morning, July 6, containment continues to grow on the Dotta and Sugar fires with no new spread reported.

The Dotta Fire is 670 acres and 40 percent contained, while the Sugar Fire is 490 acres and 70 percent contained. As a result of the latter information, the Maddalena area evacuation advisory has been lifted. However, the evacuation advisory for the Dixie Valley remains in effect.

As containment as improved some resources are being diverted to fight other fires in the West.

Firefighters will continue mopping up, aided by helicopter drops as the improve perimeter depth and  strengthen fire lines. The interior of the fire, particularly on the Dotta, will continue to smolder and smoke will be visible.

Both the Dotta and Sugar were are located near Beckwourth in the Sierra Valley and were ignited by lightning last week.

Related Posts

Greenville church offers Vacation Bible School

Editor

A summer event for kids called the Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School will be hosted at Greenville So. Baptist Church…

Fire crews gain more containment on Dotta, Sugar fires

Editor

The Plumas National Forest had some good news to report this morning, July 5: The Dotta Fire is now 20…

The Fourth of July weekend in Indian Valley

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected] Indian Valley saw two full days of events and family fun over the weekend—a sign of…

The photos of Jim McClain on display at Plumas Arts

Editor

For the months of July and August, the Plumas Arts gallery at 525 Main St. in Quincy is featuring the…

Lightning brings three reported fires to the Lassen with low risk of spread

Editor

Yesterday’s thunder storms over the Lassen National Forest brought lightning strikes and many reports of fire. In  response to multiple…

Meadow Valley celebrates July 4—once again

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected]    After a year off, Meadow Valley residents, returning family members and guests turned out for…