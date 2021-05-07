News 

Controversial mining proposal collapses with sale of property in Portola

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland

It’s officia — after months of uncertainty, anxiety, and grassroots community effort, TLT Enterprises LLC/ Hat Creek Construction has sold the 713-acre site of the proposed Portola Aggregates Mine to Plumas Sierra Partners, LLC, effective Thursday, May 6, 2021.

A statement released by Plumas Sierra Partners, LLC, shared more on the latest developments, and reads as follows: “The Portola Aggregates Mine site located at 77413 Meadow Way in Portola has been the subject of considerable discussion since November of 2020 when TLT/ Hat Creek submitted an application to Plumas County to amend the Special Use Permit (SUP) for the ten-acre sand and gravel mine run by Jeff Carmichael to a 226 acre mine and asphalt plant.”

Perry Thompson, president of Hat Creek Construction stated, “The sale of the property to Plumas Sierra Partners will make funds available for an opportunity Hat Creek has identified that is closer to the base of the company’s operations in Burney, California.”

Linda Judge, managing member of Plumas Sierra Partners stated, “Plumas Sierra Partners is exploring uses for the property that are environmentally compatible with the property location, beneficial to the community, and consistent with the rural agricultural nature of the greater Portola area.”

More information about potential future land use, as well Plumas Sierra Partners, will be shared with the community as it becomes available.

 

Related Posts

Follow Quincy’s Dr. April Leonardo as she ascends Everest

Editor

She’s on the cover and featured in this month’s issue of High Country Life and now Dr. April Leonardo is…

The Connected Communities Project informs and requests support from LaMalfa

Editor

By Meg Upton Staff Writer [email protected] Billed as an Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, agency partners in District 1 came together at…

There will be a fair parade – scheduled for Aug. 21

Editor

The Quincy Chamber of Commerce announced this morning that the Fair Parade has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 at…

Trio of earthquakes hit near Truckee; largest at 4.7

Editor

Plumas County residents who felt the earth move at 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, experienced the second of three…

4.2 earthquake centered near Truckee felt in Plumas

Editor

That wasn’t your imagination. Residents from the Sierra Valley to Quincy felt a 4.2 earthquake — initial reports are that…

May 6: Plumas announces 2 new cases

Editor

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 6, that there are two new cases to report. The…