Controversial mining proposal collapses with sale of property in Portola

By Lauren Westmoreland

A statement released by Plumas Sierra Partners, LLC, shared more on the latest developments, and reads as follows: “The Portola Aggregates Mine site located at 77413 Meadow Way in Portola has been the subject of considerable discussion since November of 2020 when TLT/ Hat Creek submitted an application to Plumas County to amend the Special Use Permit (SUP) for the ten-acre sand and gravel mine run by Jeff Carmichael to a 226 acre mine and asphalt plant.”

Perry Thompson, president of Hat Creek Construction stated, “The sale of the property to Plumas Sierra Partners will make funds available for an opportunity Hat Creek has identified that is closer to the base of the company’s operations in Burney, California.”

Linda Judge, managing member of Plumas Sierra Partners stated, “Plumas Sierra Partners is exploring uses for the property that are environmentally compatible with the property location, beneficial to the community, and consistent with the rural agricultural nature of the greater Portola area.”