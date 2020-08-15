Cool treats for a good cause Aug. 14-15

Lost Sierra visitors, PCT hikers and locals alike are invited to take a socially distanced break from the summer heat in Quincy Aug. 14-15 when they can stop by for spots in line at The Toy Store to help support a great cause and show their love for three local businesses.

The cheery toy, clothing and educational store and the Lost Sierra Composite Mountain Bike Team, a competitive biking group made up of young riders from throughout the county, are jointly sponsoring this two-day event.

Billed as an Ice Cream Anti-Social,the fundraiser comes complete with masks and as little mixing as you can manage, all to benefit three Quincy businesses that suffered severe losses during a July 29 fire downtown.

Proceeds are being donated to aid the Plumas County Resource Intervention Center, West End Theatre and Quintopia Brewery, parts or all of whose premises were completely engulfed in the blaze.

The Kitchens family and mountain bike club teammates all say thank you to everyone who is supporting this good cause.