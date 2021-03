Coop and herbal collective team up for free webinar

The Quincy Natural Foods and Wild Mountain Herbal Collective are teaming up to offer a webinar titled “Tea Time Herbal Treats.”

Melody O’Brien and Wendy Decampo will host this event, which is described as a “webinar to delight your taste buds and nourish your body and soul.” Attendees will learn to craft these featured recipes: evening rose moon milk, energizing matcha vanilla bon bons and cacao spiced bon bons.The webinar is Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. Register here