Coppervale Ski Area welcomes skiers/snowboarders

The snow has fallen and the Poma Lift is working: Coppervale Ski Area is open for the regular season.

This past weekend, snowboarders and skiers took to the local slopes for some wintry fun, and with the Poma Lift back in action after some mechanical issues earlier this month, Coppervale is open for its regular hours: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Coppervale Ski Area, located off of Highway 36, between Susanville and Westwood, is operated on a seasonal basis depending on snow conditions.

The ski area features a Poma lift and a rope tow to carry skiers and snowboarders up to the summit to enjoy access to more than 700 feet of vertical drop. The area also boasts a terrain park, which allows opportunities for enthusiasts of every skill level from beginner to expert.

For more information about Coppervale, call the snow phone at 251-8841, or check out the Coppervale Ski Area Facebook page for updates.