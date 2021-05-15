Obituaries 

Corey Bergstrom Celebration of Life

Submitted

Corey Edward Bergstrom

A Celebration of Life for Corey Edward Bergstrom, who passed away June 25, 2020, will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, 2-9 p.m., at Belden Town Resort Cabin 2. Please join Corey’s family in celebrating his life. Corey loved living in this area. Please bring memories.

