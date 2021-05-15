Corey Bergstrom Celebration of Life

Related Posts
Carl Lee Stead
Carl Lee Stead June 21, 1942 – February 4, 2021 Carl Stead passed away in his sleep on February 4,…
Celebration of Life for Lawrence (Larry) W. Kirby
A Celebration of the Life of Lawrence (Larry) W. Kirby will be held at the Roundup Saloon in Bieber, CA…
Services planned for Margo Stratton
Margo Stratton passed away on March 17th 2021 surrounded by her animals, which she loved so much. (See separate obituary…
Robert Arnold Smith
Robert Arnold Smith 7/28/1960 – 4/11/2021 Robert A. Smith, age 60, was born July 28, 1960, in Mt. Shasta, CA…
Eleonora V. Hammill
Eleonora V. Hammill 8/27/1930 – 4/14/2021 Eleonora Virginia Hammill, age 90 was born in Winter, WI on August 27, 1930,…