County borrows vaccine; all clinics are on schedule this week
Earlier today, the Plumas County Public Health Agency reported that the winter storms in Texas were impacting vaccine availability locally. There was concern that the delay in receiving the vaccine could leave the county 100 doses short of what was scheduled to be administered this week.
This afternoon, the agency announced that it was able to borrow vaccine and all planned vaccines will go forward this weekend as scheduled. This weekend’s recipients are educators receiving their second dose.