County Counsel staff to step into clerk position for now

By Victoria Metcalf

[email protected]

With just weeks left before her retirement, the long-time Clerk of the Board of Supervisors is training her temporary replacement. Nancy DaForno, who has been with Plumas County for 30 years, is retiring Feb. 28. In the meantime she’s training her temporary replacement Kristina Rogers who is a Paralegal III/ office manager in the County Counsel’s office.

Rogers was present at the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Feb. 9. She will begin her actual hours as the deputy clerk to the board beginning next week, she explained. Rogers will fill in until a full-time clerk is hired for DaForno’s position. She will also continue to work in that position as needed.

DaForno was hired years ago under then County Administrative Officer Jim Stretch. Since that time DaForno has worked with an ever-changing panel of supervisors.

For information on DaForno’s position contact the Plumas County Human Resources Department at 283-6444 or go to the county’s job website.