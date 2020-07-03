County organization holds photo contest

The Rural County Representatives of California holds its Fourth Annual Rural County Photo Contest from July 1 through July 31. The contest invites amateur photographers to capture life in rural California by showcasing the beautiful scenery, activities, communities, history and charm of RCRC’s 37 member counties.

Photo entries should be sent to [email protected]. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on July 31 and must include the location where the photo was taken, including the county in which it was taken, and photographer’s full name and email address.

The grand prize winner will receive a $50 gift card, and the winning photograph will be unveiled at the September RCRC Board of Directors meeting. Full contest details are available on the RCRC website, rcrcnet.org