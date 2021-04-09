County to open Plumas Youth Undivided Teen Center

Plumas County will open the Plumas Youth Undivided Teen Center, located at 173 Lawrence St. in Downtown Quincy on April 20, giving all Plumas County teens a safe space to learn, play, and spend quiet time after school.

The teen center will be open Tuesday through Friday for the rest of the school year. Each day will offer two group sessions of up to 10 youth per session.

Tuesdays and Thursday sessions run from 12-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. and are reserved for seventh- and eighth-grade youth.

Wednesday and Friday sessions run from 12-2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. and are reserved for ninth-12th grade youth.

The center is closed between 2-3 p.m. in order to clean and sanitize the space for the following group.

This project is a collaboration between the Plumas County Publich Health Agency, Plumas County Probation, and Plumas County Behavioral Health.

The teen center will offer a variety of activities including crafts, video games, board games, jam sessions, tutoring, youth advocacy, wi-fi, and offer computers for homework use. Sprinkled in, staff and other community leaders will offer workshops on healthy living habits, alcohol and other drug prevention, tobacco-use prevention and skill building.

Each new participant will be required to fill out a membership application, obtain a parent or guardian signature, and sign a contract to uphold the agreed-upon rules of the teen center. The Teen Center will be implementing COVID-19 mitigation practices to help ensure the health and safety of all those who will be participating in the Teen Center. The Teen Center will follow all applicable guidance from the state and the county in regards to COVID-19 mitigation practices. Please use this link to register, or sign up at the youth center. https://www.plumascounty.us/Activities?selectedCategories=3

For more information, please contact Danielle Blust, Youth Mentoring Coordinator, at 283-9818 or [email protected]

An open house will be held April 13-15 from 3-6 p.m., with tours and goodie bags available.