Couple loses home to fire in Portola, plans to rebuild

A fire on Friday, June 18 burnt down multiple structures in Portola, including the home of Jana and Mike Carter. The Carters lost their home and everything in it due to the fire and are now reaching out for assistance from the community they love as they work to rally and rebuild.

“Our house was located at 633 East Sierra Street,” explained Jana during a recent interview. Jana and her husband have lived in the area for the past seven years and chose to make Portola their home after experiencing the close-knit community and slower pace of life compared to life in Southern California.

The day of the fire had been just like any other day, Jana said. “We had just come home from work and noticed the smoke coming up from next door. After my husband saw the flames shooting up, I ultimately ended up getting on the phone with 911 while Mike hooked up the hose and started trying to get everything hosed down, including the shed that was between Eric Armstrong’s house and my moms’ summer home, which was at 617 North 4th Street.”

Unfortunately, both homes were fully engulfed in flames in a short period of time, only allowing Jana enough time to gather a few important photos and pieces of paperwork before the back of her house really started burning. “There was no stopping it,” Jana said. “I finally just had to run out of the house with what I could grab.”

The Red Cross was able to assist with vouchers and necessary items, such as blankets and toiletries.

“We love it here and everyone has been so supportive, and we are definitely going to rebuild,” the Carters emphasized. “Right now, we are staying in Reno, but we are definitely coming back, and my mom will be rebuilding as well.”

The Carters have started a GoFundMe as they work to rebuild their home in Portola, which is available here for those that wish to contribute.

