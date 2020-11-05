COVID-19 funding might be available for Plumas businesses

Plumas County businesses affected by COVID-19 might be eligible to collect part of $100,000 should members of the Board of Supervisors approve a $1.8 million grant Tuesday, Nov. 10.

A public comment period will be held near the beginning of the regular Board of Supervisors meeting on that day. Meetings are held in the Supervisors’ chambers on the third floor of the Plumas County Courthouse and begin at 10 a.m.

According to County Administrator Gabriel Hydrick there is only a short amount of time for Supervisors to approve grant funding from the federal CARES Act.

Once approved then Plumas businesses that can show how they have been impacted by COVID-19 are welcome to fill out an application form that will be made available through the office of the county administrator.

That application will not be available until after Supervisors have approved the grant, Hydrick pointed out.

More details will be shared as they become available; this is a preliminary alert to let businesses know that help might be available.