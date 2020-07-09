COVID-19: Regional update from neighboring counties

With the total number of positive COVID-19 cases now at 15 in Plumas County, with 10 recovered and five active, here’s a look at how our neighboring counties’ numbers have changed in since we posted this information yesterday, July 8.

The following information was compiled from the respective counties’ websites the morning of July 9 :

Lassen County went from 40 to 42 confirmed community cases. Prison complex numbers remained unchanged: There are 223 cases reported at the CCC and 4 cases being reported at the High Desert State Prison.

Sierra County remains at 1 confirmed case now fully recovered.

Butte County is reporting 295 confirmed cases, an increase of 20 with one more death, now at four.

Tehama County has added four more confirmed cases, now at 98, 11 active, 86 recovered.

Washoe County in Nevada now has 3,328 confirmed cases, an increase of 33 since yesterday with three more deaths bringing the total to 85 deaths attributed to COVID. Active cases dropped slightly to 1,073 with 88 hospitalized and 2,170 individuals recovered.