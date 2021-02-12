Thursday, February 11, 2021
Covid testing event in Greenville Saturday

While the focus has been on vaccinations this week, a mass COVID-19 testing event is planned for this Saturday, Feb. 13, in Greenville. This is the second time such an event was held in Greenville. Registration is required. Details are included in the attached flyer.

